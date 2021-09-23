New Nintendo Direct presentation starts now with 40 mins of upcoming Switch titles + more

Just ahead of the official launch of the new OLED model Switch console, we are getting the first new Nintendo Direct presentation since E3 in July. Set to start right now (6 p.m. ET), we are in for roughly 40 minutes of upcoming Switch announcements and updates (mostly) regarding titles launching this winter, according to Nintendo. Head below to follow along with today’s new Nintendo Direct presentation.

September’s Nintendo Direct presentation

The last new Nintendo Direct presentation hit around E3 time, so we are expecting some notable updates today, to say the least. It’s hard to say exactly what will be in store, but with the OLED Switch on the way, Nintendo will likely want to give gamers a good reason to grab one.

There’s a good chance we get some details on the major Animal Crossing New Horizons update after being announced this past summer, as well as what will presumably be the last new fighter for 2018’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Beyond that, rumors have been surfacing that regrind the inclusion of Game Boy and Game Boy Color games coming to Switch Online, not to mention potentially N64 games – something that could very well become set in stone this afternoon. More details on the Breath of the Wild and Xenoblade Chronicles sequels could very well make an appearance as well.

But enough with the talking, follow along with the Nintendo Direct presentation below:

Tune in 9/23 at 3 p.m. PT for a Nintendo Direct livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter.

Nintendo 64 and SEGA games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Plus, new wireless N64 and SEGA controllers to go along with them!! Details coming soon. Play a selection of Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games with #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack! This new membership plan launches late October and includes all features of the base Nintendo Switch Online membership. Details on pricing, timing, and more will be shared soon.

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak DLC is coming summer 2022 and is described as a “massive expansion.”

Another look at Mario Party Superstars

Releases October 29, 2021.

Three more boards from the Nintendo 64 era join Space Land and Peach’s Birthday Cake in Mario Party Superstars! Want to focus on minigame action? Head to Mt. Minigames for a variety of courses!

Voice of Cards

Voice of Cards from Square Enix — a new card-based RPG experience. Releases October 28, 2021 with a demo available today on the eShop.

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Expansion Pass

The Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Expansion Pass gets a new gameplay trailer today + more…

Chocobo GP

Chocobo GP racing will be available sometime in 2022.

A racing experience featuring Chocobo and FINAL FANTASY characters comes to #NintendoSwitch in 2022! In #ChocoboGP, race across familiar FINAL FANTASY and Chocobo tracks, and use special character abilities and Magicites to speed past the competition.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

A new Kirby game (that was leaked earlier today) is on the way with Kirby and the Forgotten Land! It is set for release in Spring 2022.

Animal Crossing New Horizons

Brand new Animal Crossing New Horizons expansion + new free content coming in November:

Tune in for a livestreamed #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct in October to learn more about the new content coming to your island in November. Look out for more details to come in the near future.

Star Wars KOTOR

Star Wars KOTOR is now set for release on Nintendo Switch on November 11, 2021.

Act Raiser Renaissance

Act Raiser Renaissance releases today on the eShop!

Another look at Splatoon 3

Details are fuzzy but #Splatoon3’s new weapons are sure to intensify Splatsville’s multiplayer Turf Wars. And some very familiar faces will be lending a hand in the game’s Story Mode, Return of the Mammalians, where the Inklings’ world is about to get a lot hairier…

Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta 3 comes to Switch in 2022.

You’ve waited long enough. The witch. Is. BACK! A new-look Bayonetta returns to battle foes with her signature Witch Time! This time, she’ll wield her new Demon Masquerade ability to channel the power of demons and engage in larger-than-life action.

