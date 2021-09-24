Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis Switch Online: Game list, details, new wireless gamepads, more

Nintendo 64 Switch Online games are official! Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games, along with some new wireless controllers to match, are all on the way. Nintendo announced this as part of yesterday’s Direct presentation. Alongside the official reveal of the new Kirby and the Forgotten Land, more details on Splatoon 3, and our first good look at Bayonetta 3 gameplay, Nintendo officially announced the upcoming inclusion of both N64 and Genesis to its online Switch service. Those games will also be supported by some not-so-affordable new wireless SEGA Genesis and Nintendo 64 controllers that seem only to be available to Switch Online subscribers — much like the already available Super Nintendo and NES variants. However, it sounds like these titles will only be available as part of a new and likely more expensive Switch Online membership tier. More details below.

New N64 and Genesis Switch controllers

Before we dive into the Genesis and Nintendo 64 Switch Online games, let’s detail the new controllers. Much like the SNES and NES versions, Nintendo is releasing new wireless controllers modeled after classic N64 and Genesis gamepads to support the new influx of Switch Online titles. While the Nintendo 64 variant seems like an obvious move here, seeing a Genesis controller wrapped in a Nintendo-branded box feels like a real win for gamers everywhere. Once mortal enemies during the 90s, SEGA’s titles are already available on the eShop and are headed to Switch Online next month. And now Nintendo is even selling a SEGA controller to its subscribers. Times have changed.

There are no official release dates for either gamepad just yet, but we are expecting them to arrive this fall or, at least, in time for the holiday season. Both controllers carry pricey $50 price tags, well over the price of the $20 Retro-Bit Genesis Switch Controller.

SEGA Genesis and Nintendo 64 Switch Online games

Now on to the SEGA Genesis and Nintendo 64 Switch Online games. As part of an exciting new upgrade to Switch Online, Nintendo will soon be adding some amazing N64 titles and Genesis games to the service. It will, however, likely cost you more to access them. Switch Online currently goes for $3.99 per month or $20 per year and includes access to the entire NES and SNES classic game lineup. Nintendo has hinted at an upcoming tier that will be required for the Genesis and Nintendo 64 Switch Online games. This more than likely means your subscription fee is about to go up, but Nintendo hasn’t mentioned any details on the actual numbers here. The existing tiers will remain, while Nintendo will offer an upgrade path for existing Switch Online users.

In the meantime, we do have a list of the first games expected to hit the service, starting next month. Beyond these initial games, Nintendo has already said there are even more coming thereafter, including Majora’s Mask, F-Zero 64, Mario Golf, and more.

Nintendo 64 Switch Online games:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Super Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Starfox 64

Yoshi’s Story

Mario Tennis

Dr. Mario 64

Sin and Punishment

WinBack: Covert Operations

SEGA Genesis Switch Online games:

Castlevania Bloodlines

Golden Axe

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Strider

Eco the Dolphin

Gunstar Heroes

Musha

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi III

Sonic 2

Streets of Rage

9to5Toys’ Take:

Only time will tell just how difficult it is to actually get our hands on those pricey controllers, never mind what the new Switch Online tier will look like. While the $20 per year price tag on the existing service has always seemed fair to me personally, it’s gonna be a tough pill to swallow to have to dish out more cash just to access the soon-to-be enhanced service we thought we were already paying for. As exciting as it is to get these Genesis and Nintendo 64 Switch Online games, let’s just hope Nintendo doesn’t gouge us at checkout to get them.

For more of the latest details from Nintendo’s latest Direct presentation, head over to last night’s coverage. Then go jump into the new eShop Blockbuster game sale and visit our recent piece on the new Bluetooth audio features for Switch consoles

