UGREEN’s aluminum Type-C/USB-A SATA enclosure plunges to $11 (All-time low)

The official UGREEN storefront via Amazon is offering its 2-in-1 Type-C/USB-A M.2 SATA Enclosure for $11.19 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 34% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This enclosure is ready to accept 2280/2260/2242/2230 SATA solid-state drives and boasts both USB-A and Type-C connectivity. It delivers up to 6Gb/s speeds, which trounces what flash and traditional hard drives are capable of. The shell is made of aluminum alloy that’s ready to aide in heat dissipation. A plug-and-play design ensures this unit is ready to work with macOS, Windows, and the list goes on.

Truth be told, it’s hard to beat the deal above. This rings especially true when on the hunt for something with both USB-A and Type-C support. That being said, if you need a USB-C enclosure that will fit a 2.5-inch drive you can come reasonably close with SSK’s aluminum solution at $13 Prime shipped. An integrated Type-C port is used for connectivity, making this a forward-thinking unit that’s worthy of your consideration.

eWhile you’re at it, why not shake things up with this vertical dual monitor desk mount at $15 or this single display offering at just $10? And don’t forget that UGREEN’s collapsible laptop stand has hit $9.50 Prime shipped alongside the Crucial P5 1TB NVMe Solid-State Drive at $95. For even more deals like these, be sure to peek at our Mac accessory and PC gaming guides.

UGREEN 2-in-1 Type-C/USB-A M.2 SATA Enclosure features:

With USB 3.1 Gen2, M.2 SATA III and UASP ready, this enclosure delivers 6Gbps ultra-fast data transmission rate and performs faster than traditional USB 2.0 devices, no more waiting time. The advanced ASM235 chipset ensures the data transmission rate and safety to your SSD and valuable data.

Made of premium aluminum alloy, UGREEN enclosure does better at heat dissipation, no cooling fan is needed for high-speed working. Built with short-circuit, over-current and over-heat protection, it ensures safety to your NGFF SATA SSD drives and valuable files. Plus features S.M.A.R.T function to check the status of your M.2 SSD drive easily. The LED indicator lets you learn the working status easily.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!