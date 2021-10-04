Shake things up with this vertical dual monitor desk stand at $15 (New low, 50% off)

The official Wali storefront at Amazon is offering its Vertical Dual Monitor Desk Stand for $15 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. If you have a couple monitors on a desk, chances are high that your setup can feel a bit cluttered from time to time. With this mount you’ll be able to ditch two stands in favor of just one for a cleaner and more sophisticated look. Unlike much of the competition this unit mounts monitors vertically, with one on top of the other.

Another way to streamline your setup is with one of these desk pads at $10 Prime shipped. There are a wide variety of colors to choose from, each of which spans 23.6 by 13.7 inches, leaving you with plenty of room to get comfortable while you work or play. I’ve had one on my desk for about a year and love the symmetry it brings when compared with having a separate mouse pad.

After you’re finished with this deal, there are some others you may also want to have a look at. Examples include the Razer Book 13 Gaming Laptop at $1,300, UGREEN’s collapsible laptop stand for just $9.50, and even a pair of Beats Studio3 ANC headphones at $170. And speaking of headphones, right now AirPods Pro are $179. Finally, don’t miss this iPad-ready sleeve at a mere $5.50.

WALI Vertical Dual Monitor Desk Stand features:

  • Compatibility: Fits Monitors up to 27 inch. Weight capacity 22 lbs, VESA detachable 75 x 75 mm or 100 x 100 mm. The two-stage locking system is compatible with 4” C-clamp and 3” Grommet Base.
  • Adjust: easily with quick detach VESA plate +45°/-45° tilt and +90°/-90° swivel, to change reading angles, and 180° rotate from landscape to portrait mode. The height is adjustable along the center pole for ergonomic viewing.
  • Sturdy Construction: The high-grade material ensures a strong and stable connection with your monitor screen. The elegant engineering keeps your work space looking modern and tidy.

