Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank $17 (Save 60%), more

AUKEY is currently offering its 20000mAh Ultra Slim USB C Power Bank for $18 when code 60DEAL has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free in orders over $25. Normally fetching $45, you’re looking at one of the best prices to date with 60% in savings to be had. AUKEY’s 20000mAh power bank arrives with a sleek design that won’t hog too much space in your everyday carry. Its built-in 18W USB-C PD port can be used to refuel itself, as well as iPhone and other gadgets. Not to mention, there’s a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports to round out the package.
100% Silicon Nanowire Technology: Maximizes the content of active silicon, ensuring optimal conductivity and a long life cycle. Huge Capacity: 20,000mAh is enough to charge an iPhone 11 more than 5 times over. Simultaneous Charging: The two USB-A ports plus the fast-charging USB-C port allows you to charge three devices at once. Recharge the power bank via USB-C or micro-USB
Anti-Slip Texture: More compact than other power banks with the same capacity and sporting a unique three-dimensional surface that keeps it free of fingerprints. Package Contents: AUKEY PB-N93 Basix Blade Power Bank, USB-A to C Cable, User Manual, and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty
