Apple’s Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones now $90 off via Amazon at $160 shipped

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones for $159.95 shipped. Regularly $250 direct from Apple and closer to $200 at Amazon over the last several months, today’s deal is $90 off the Apple and Best Buy listings and at least $40 below the usual price at Amazon. Featuring a workout-ready design, they provide up to 24-hours off playback with the included charging case as well as adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks and sweat/water resistance. Apple’s H1-chip supports longer wireless range, Hey Siri features, and speedy pairing with your smart devices. Rated 4+ stars from over 17,000 Best Buy customers. More details below and in our hands-on video review

For something similar that won’t reach as deep into your pocket, consider the Anker Soundcore Spirit X2 with secure ear hooks for $80 shipped. These ones provide up to 36-hours per charge alongside IP68 protection against sweat, just don’t expect them to sound quite as good as the regularly $250 Powerbeats Pro.

We are also still tracking big-time price drops on AirPods from $109 as well as a $100 price drop on AirPods Max and this ongoing deal on the all-new Beats Studio Buds. But over in our headphones hub, there are discounts available on a wide range of other options including a series of JBL models from $30, the Sony XM4 ANC Headphones at $170, and our first look at the new Major IV headphones with a brown vinyl colorway

More on PowerBeats Pro:

  • Totally wireless high-performance earphones
  • Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)
  • Adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for lightweight comfort and stability
  • Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts or running
  • Protect your Beats with AppleCare+ – Add AppleCare+ to your order and receive accidental damage protection and 24/7 priority tech suppo

