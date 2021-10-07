Acer’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Spin 311returns to $155 all-time low (Up to $100 off), more

Walmart offers Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $155 shipped. This has recently been going for around $255, with today’s $100 cut matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Sporting a versatile 2-in-1 design, this 11.6-inch touchscreen Chromebook is perfect for both studying and enjoying some streaming or other content. As expected, you’ll find loads of programs available through Google’s Chrome OS with 4GB onboard memory and up to 100GB of cloud storage through Drive. Over 350 customers have left it with a rating of 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Update 10/7 @ 6:59 PM: Best Buy is currently offering Acer’s Chromebook C223 11.6-inch 2.4GHz/4GB/32GB for $119 shipped. Normally going for at least $169, today’s deal saves you $50 off the going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

While a quick search on Amazon reveals just how good a deal this is, you can still save a fair amount of cash if you don’t mind going the renewed route. This 11.6-in Chromebook from Acer sports a classic design with a 1.5GHz Intel processor under the hood for only $89 shipped. So while it might not come equipped with touchscreen capabilities, you can still enjoy full Chrome integration and all the bells and whistles that follow for a full $66 less than our lead deal.

Though if you don’t mind bumping up the price a bit, ASUS’ 14-inch Flip C433 is always a popular choice at low of $380. This one unites the 2-in-1 tablet design with a larger HD display, and double the storage of our lead deal for $100 off the usual rate. Though if that’s not quite what you had in mind, our Chromebook guide is always a great place to start the search.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 features:

The stylish Chromebook Spin 311 easily transforms into anything you need it to be, thanks to its flexible 360° hinge that lets you rotate it to any angle to create a notebook, stand-up display, tent or tablet-style device. This immensely versatility folds into any situation, allowing you to take it anywhere and use it everywhere! Weighing in at just 2.21lbs., it’s ultra-light and easily transported in a backpack or bag.

