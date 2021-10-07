SanDisk’s Extreme 2TB Portable USB-C NVMe SSD is down at $265 today (Reg. up to $450)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the SanDisk Extreme 2TB External USB-C NVMe Portable Solid-State Drive for $264.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $450, this model is currently marked down to $290 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Not to be confused with the 550MB/s previous-generation lineup, this SanDisk Extreme features up to 1050MB/s transfer speeds making for an ideal EDC addition and more. The 2TB worth of storage is housed inside of a robust, sort of rubberized frame with drop protection as well as IP55 dust- and water-resistance alongside hardware encryption and a carabiner loop in the top right hand corner. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below. 

You could drop down to the 1TB model to save significantly more. If you can do without the 2TB capacity of today’s lead deal, the 1TB 1050MB/s SanDisk Extreme goes for $147 shipped at Amazon right now. This one includes an identical feature set, just with the lighter storage capacity. 

Alongside our launch coverage on CORSAIR’s latest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs and the latest Kingston XS2000 SSD, we also have some other notable storage deals to check out. Firstly, we have a new low on Crucial’s P5 1TB 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD as well as Samsung’s 870 QVO SSDs on sale from $110 and SanDisk’s 256GB iXpand Flash Drive for iPhone and iPad. Just be sure to dive in to this morning’s deals on Apple’s latest Mac mini and this Philips Hue refurb sale

More on the SanDisk Extreme 2TB USB-C NVMe Portable SSD:

Keep records of memorable photos and videos with this SanDisk Extreme portable SSD. The 2TB storage capacity offers ample space for large files, while the read speeds of up to 1050MB/sec. offer speedy data access and transfer. This SanDisk Extreme portable SSD boasts USB Type-C and USB Type-A for quick setup and use with most devices and a pocket-size design for portability.

