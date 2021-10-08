Add all 24 James Bond movies to your library with this Blu-ray collection at $60 (Save 33%)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon offers the James Bond Collection Blu-ray set for $59.99 shipped. Normally fetching $90, you’re looking at 33% in savings and a new all-time low at $15 under the previous discount. With the latest addition to the James Bond canon hitting theaters this weekend, now is a perfect time to expand your library with the complete collection of spy flicks. This bundle includes all 24 of the 007 movies on Blu-ray starting out with Sean Connery and including all of the different iterations up until Daniel Craig. So whether you’re looking to catch up on the more recent releases or dive into some classics, you’re covered with the entire collection. Head below for more.

If picking up the entire collection of James Bond films on both Blu-ray and digital is more your speed, there’s also the 24-movie Ultimate Collection to consider at $131. Though if you’re just looking to score a few different installments in the 007 back catalog ahead of No Time to Die dropping this weekend, you can pick up individual movies for around $10 or so on Amazon. The value isn’t quite as good as picking up one of the bundles, but you’ll be able to score a lower price tag all-around.

Or just go peruse all of the digital discounts this week courtesy of iTunes. Earlier this week, Apple rolled out a new $5 thriller movie sale packed with popular titles like Uncut Gems and much more. And if binging a new TV show is more your speed, go check out the latest discounts there for complete series, individual seasons, and more.

James Bond Collection

In the film that launched the James Bond saga, Agent 007 battles the mysterious Dr. No, a scientific genius bent on destroying the U.S. space program. As the countdown to disaster begins, Bond must travel to Jamaica where he encounters the beautiful Honey Ryder and confronts the megalomaniacal villain in his massive island headquarters.

