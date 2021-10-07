Apple’s latest TV show sale discounts The Walking Dead, DC series, more from $10

Following up the $5 thriller flick discounts we saw earlier in the week, Apple is now rolling out its latest TV show series sale courtesy of iTunes. Starting at $10 per season, you’re looking at the entire collection of The Walking Dead to go alongside some popular DC live action and animated series. All of which will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple launches new The Walking Dead sale

Headlining all of the TV show discounts today is a collection of markdowns on The Walking Dead. With the final season currently airing, you can now catch up on all of the zombie-slaying action from the acclaimed series starting at $10 per season. That’s down from the up to $40 price tag you’d normally pay and the best offers of the year.

To go alongside The Walking Dead sale today, Apple is also getting in on the DC FanDome action by discounting a selection of complete series on iTunes. Ranging from animated classics like the original Teen Titans and Batman Beyond to live action releases of Smallville, Supergirl, and more. Check out all of the discounts down below.

