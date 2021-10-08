WD’s 1,050MB/s My Passport USB-C Portable SSD drops to $140 shipped (Reg. up to $230)

Today only, Amazon is offering the 1TB WD My Passport External USB Type-C Portable Solid-State Drive for $139.99 shipped in grey. You’ll also find the grey and blue model marked down to $139.99 via Best Buy’s official eBay store and its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $230 at Best Buy, this one has fetched closer to $150 for most of this year at Amazon where it is now matching the 2021 low. A great option for daily backups, moving files from the office and back, or just to throw in your EDC, it features blazing fast up to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds. Alongside 256-bit AES hardware encryption, USB-C, and compatibility with older USB 3.0 devices, this model sports a “drop-resistant construction [that] absorbs a maximum of 6.5-foot drops.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More detail below.

You can save a touch more with the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD at $135 shipped. This one features the same 1050MB/s speeds from a trusted brand at $5 less than today’s lead deal. But if you don’t mind waiting a little bit longer for files to copy, save even more with the Samsung T5 540MB/s Portable 1TB SSD at $130 shipped.

You’ll want to jump into our hands-on video review for the new WD Black SN750 SE Battlefield 2042 edition before diving into deals on Crucial’s P5 1TB 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD and Samsung’s 870 QVO models. Then hit up our coverage of CORSAIR’s latest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs and Seagate’s new 1TB Xbox SSD Game Drive.

More on the WD My Passport External USB-C SSD:

Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. | Based on reading speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors

Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)

