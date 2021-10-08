Elgato Wave: 1 mic brings improved audio quality and USB-C to your setup at $93.50

Reg. $130 $93.50

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Wave: 1 USB Microphone for $93.59 shipped. Delivering a new all-time low at 29% off, today’s offer is down from the usual $130 price tag in order to beat our previous mention by $7. Whether your Zoom calls could just use an audio boost or you want to upgrade a streaming setup, the Elgato Wave: 1 microphone arrives to upgrade your kit. Everything is centered around the tight cardioid polar pattern with 48kHz digital conversion for crisp vocals. Alongside a built-in stand and USB-C connectivity, it’ll pair with the companion app to deliver other customization features for your audio. Go check out our review of the higher-end Elgato Wave: 3 for a better idea of what to expect and then head below for more.

Having a good microphone is also half of the equation for better audio, with cutting out echoes and reverberation in your space being yet another crucial aspect. A great option to help with that is this Elgato Wave kit, which includes six of the foam panels that help improve audio quality. So if you converted a basement or other area of your home into an office and the acoustics havent been ideal, this package can make a pretty notable difference.

But then don’t forget that Blue’s popular Snowball USB mic is also seeing a notable discount right now. Having dropped to $40, you’re looking at a great starting point for those just getting into streaming or who want to step up their audio vocals for music recording and the like. That’s alongside all of the other gear in our Mac accessories guide worth a look as we close out yet another week.

Elgato Wave: 1 features:

You’re ready to give your voice the soundstage it deserves. You need a broadcast-grade microphone that plugs directly into your setup, and a mixer to blend audio sources with ease. Meet Wave:1 — your complete solution.

