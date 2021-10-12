Crocs x Star Wars The Mandalorian collection features clogs and charms from $5

Are you a fan of Star Wars? If so, Crocs has a new Star Wars collection called “The Mandalorian.” The collection features clogs for the whole family and an array of fun charms to add to them. There are 14 items in this collection with pricing starting at just $5. Plus, Crocs offers free delivery on orders of $40 or more. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Crocs x Star Wars collection.

Crocs quotes, “Do you know someone who wants to unleash their inner Jedi Knight? Or maybe they feel pulled towards the dark side as a Sith Lord. Either way, Crocs has the perfect shoes. Get a look from a galaxy far, far away with ‘ line of Star Wars shoes. Shop our collection of styles for kids and adults with Star Wars characters like Boba Fett , Chewbacca , and Kylo Ren . We also have Star Wars accessories and Jibbitz as well.”

Crocs x Star Wars “The Mandalorian” Collection

The most notable item from this collection is the Classic The Child Clog that’s priced at $60. If you’re a Star Wars fan these shoes are a must-have. These clogs are decked out in a graphic pattern styled after Grogu and feature seven silver Jibbitz charms. These lightweight shoes were designed for comfort and are completely waterproof.

Another notable item in this collection is the Kids’ Classic Grogu Clogs. You can easily match with your child as they rock their love for Star Wars as well. Across these clogs, you will find a graffiti-style Star Wars graphic and fixed embellishments featuring The Child. The pivoting heel strap makes it a breeze to slip on or off and they’re really lightweight. Plus, the material is flexible and cushioned for comfort too. The kids’ style is priced at $45.

Crocs also came out with a Mandalorian pack where you can find each style for men, women, and kids, right in one place with pricing ranging up to $65.

