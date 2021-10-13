Refuel any device with the multi-functional InCharge charging cable, now $22 (Reg. $29)

When you own devices made by different brands, you can find yourself carrying around multiple charging cables. To free up your pockets, the InCharge X Charging Cable has adaptable connectors that can handle almost any device. You can get it today for only $21.99 (Reg. $29) at 9to5Toys Specials.

From USB-C to Lightning, there are countless charging standards nowadays. If you don’t have the right cable, at least one of your devices is going to run out of juice.

InCharge X provides a neat solution to this problem. Billed as the “Swiss Army knife of charging cables,” this neat accessory can power any one of your devices. It measures just 2.8 inches long, but you have six different charging configurations to choose from.

With this one cable, you can switch between USB-A, USB-C, Micro USB, and Lightning. Rated at 100W, it can easily handle power-hungry devices. The InCharge X cable also offers impressive data transfer speeds (480Mb/second), making it easy to sync files between platforms.

In terms of the physical design, the InCharge X is very durable thanks to aramid fibers and metal connectors. For easy storage, the two ends snap together with N52 magnets. It’s easy to see how this charging cable raised over $724,000 during crowdfunding on Indiegogo.

Order today for $21.99 to grab this versatile accessory in the color of your choice, and save 24% on the MSRP.

