Capture a bird’s eye view with this 4K dual-camera GPS drone for $70 (Reg. $272)

-
Save now $70

From epic landscapes to action shots, shooting videos with a drone can really spice up your footage. The 4k Dual Camera Pro GPS Drone is packed with features, yet affordable enough for vloggers on a shoestring. You can pick one up today for only $69.95 (Reg. $272) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

If you could have one superpower, what would it be? For many people, the answer is flight. Being able to soar above the trees would give you an incredible view of the world. While we can’t help you take off, this pro-level drone lets you capture those same views at 4K resolution. Watching back the footage is the closest you can get to earning your superpowers.

You can control the Pro GPS Drone using the supplied remote, or sync it with your phone to access intelligent flight modes. For instance, the drone can take off or land with a single tap. You can also engage “follow me” mode, where the drone acts as your personal camera crew. This is really useful for recording sports, and it provides a third-person perspective for vlogging. 

The integrated gimbal offers three-axis stabilization to ensure you get smooth footage. With a range of 1,200 meters, you have plenty of shots to explore.

Order today for $69.95 to grab the Pro GPS Drone with four spare rotors, saving 74% on the MSRP.

Prices subject to change 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Heroes of Flatl...
Bring GoPro HERO9 Black and its 5K recording on winter ...
Amazon’s in-house shoes are up to 50% off: Concep...
Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valha...
Ninja’s Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker also brews ...
Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials in latest...
Amazon 1-day Fossil sale from $21: Watches, wallets, ba...
J.Crew End of Season Sale cuts extra 50% off hundreds o...
Show More Comments

Related

First discount

DJI’s all-new FPV Drone sees first discount at $100 off with bundled goggles

$100 off Learn More
Reg. $180

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is on sale for only the second time at $149

$149 Learn More
Save now

This highly-rated 576Wh portable power bank with 3 AC outlets is now $450 (Reg. $599)

$149 off Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Labor Day Sale, AirPods Max $450, M1 Mac mini $99 off, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: MagSafe Battery Pack $84, Apple Watch Series 6 $140 off, Satechi 100W GaN USB-C Charger $56, more

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Heroes of Flatlandia, iLovecraft 2 Reading, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $450

Bring GoPro HERO9 Black and its 5K recording on winter adventures at $380 (Save $70)

$380 Learn More
50% off

Amazon’s in-house shoes are up to 50% off: Concept 3 by Sketchers, 206 Collective, more

from $18 Learn More