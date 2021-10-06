Capture a bird’s eye view with this 4K dual-camera GPS drone for $70 (Reg. $272)

From epic landscapes to action shots, shooting videos with a drone can really spice up your footage. The 4k Dual Camera Pro GPS Drone is packed with features, yet affordable enough for vloggers on a shoestring. You can pick one up today for only $69.95 (Reg. $272) at 9to5Toys Specials.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be? For many people, the answer is flight. Being able to soar above the trees would give you an incredible view of the world. While we can’t help you take off, this pro-level drone lets you capture those same views at 4K resolution. Watching back the footage is the closest you can get to earning your superpowers.

You can control the Pro GPS Drone using the supplied remote, or sync it with your phone to access intelligent flight modes. For instance, the drone can take off or land with a single tap. You can also engage “follow me” mode, where the drone acts as your personal camera crew. This is really useful for recording sports, and it provides a third-person perspective for vlogging.

The integrated gimbal offers three-axis stabilization to ensure you get smooth footage. With a range of 1,200 meters, you have plenty of shots to explore.

Order today for $69.95 to grab the Pro GPS Drone with four spare rotors, saving 74% on the MSRP.

