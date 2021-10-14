Dive into Dell’s 34-inch UltraWide 2K gaming monitor at new low of $450 (Up to $150 off)

Amazon is now offering Dell’s 34-inch Curved UltraWide 1440p Gaming Monitor for $449.99 shipped. Originally going for $600, though more recently closer to $510, today’s final $60 drop marks a new Amazon all-time low. Sporting an immerse 1800R curved display, this 34-inch monitor packs plenty of clarity with 3440 x 1440p visuals, a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut, and VESA DisplayHDR 400. That’s with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, so you’re getting some super smooth gameplay here as well. Head below for more options.

Don’t quite need that extra width? Then check out Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G5 monitor is currently going for $329. This one also packs a curved design with 2K visuals, plus a 144Hz refresh rate, you’re getting a relatively equivalent monitor, if just without that UltraWide status. Plus, this one comes decked out with HDR10 for more vibrant colors and arguably more immersive gaming.

Though if you’re after an even bolder playing field, ASUS’ 35-inch UltraWide monitor also packs 2K visuals for $439 shipped. The refresh rate will take a slight dip here to 100Hz, but the 1ms response time and Adaptive Sync should help close that gap, especially given the more expansive playing space here.

Dell 34-inch UltraWide gaming monitor features:

SEE EVERY DETAIL: This 1800R curved gaming monitor provides a truly immersive experience that offers more realistic visuals and comfortable viewing

A NEW VIEW: A WQHD (Wide Quad HD) curved monitor screen provides a display resolution of 3440 x 1440 on a 34-inch panel

A SMOOTHER EXPERIENCE: A 144Hz refresh rate allows fast-moving visuals to be seen with incredible clarity for faster reaction times

