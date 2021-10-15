Bundle OnePlus 9 5G with OnePlus Buds Pro at low of $179 off

Today, OnePlus is discounting its unlocked OnePlus 9 5G 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with its OnePlus Buds Pro for $699 shipped. For comparison, you’d pay $730 for the phone on Amazon and another $148 for the Buds Pro, with today’s deal saving $179 and marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for the two. They say the best camera is the one that you have with you at all times, which is why the OnePlus 9 is such a great phone. This comes from the fact that it has a 48MP Hasselblad camera array so you can easily capture stunning events throughout life with your phone. Plus, with 5G connectivity, 128GB of storage, 6.55-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, and more, this is a compelling phone all around.

The OnePlus Buds Pro, which are included with today’s deal, are also a solid option all around for earbuds considering you’ll find adaptive noise cancellation, IP55 water resistance, and up to 38 hours of listening on a single charge. Take a closer look in our hands-on review of the OnePlus 9 as well as the Buds Pro. Head below for more.

At $350, the Google Pixel 4a would be a great alternative. Given that it packs a 12MP dual pixel rear camera with Live HDR+, Night Sight, and more, you’ll still be able to capture great pictures with this lower-cost smartphone. Plus, the adaptive battery lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge. You’ll notice a smaller 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED display here, and similar 128GB of built-in storage when compared to today’s deal above.

Don’t forget to check out our Android guide for other great ways to save. You’ll find our app and game roundup from yesterday is still live, so that’s something you should absolutely take a look at. Plus, we still have the Motorola Edge 20 5G at $600, which is a $100 discount from its normal going rate.

More on the OnePlus 9:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 5G’s Triple Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app. Take wired charging to the next level with Warp Charge 65T. The OnePlus 9 5G also supports Qi wireless charging for those wanting to take their charging wireless.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!