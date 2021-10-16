Save on Hot Tools, T3, BaBylissPRO, Drybar, ghd, more hair tools from $11.50 today

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Revlon, T3, Hot Tools, and other hair appliances priced from $11.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the Hot Tools Signature Series 1,875W Ionic Hair Dryer for $30.79, down from $45. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, making now a great time to upgrade your hair care routine. This hair dryer uses ironic technology to help delivery faster drying as well as frizz protection. It’s lightweight, features six heat speeds and options, as well as delivers 1,875W of power to your setup. The ceramic element emits an infrared heat to seal the cuticle as well. Check out Amazon’s landing page to see everything discounted and be sure to head below for more of our favorites.

More hair appliances on sale:

Don’t forget to check out our fashion guide for other great ways to save. We put all the new fashion and beauty-related deals there every day so you know exactly how to best shop each week. From clothing deals to tips and tricks, it’s all there for you to easily see, meaning you can just bookmark the page and check it frequently to see the latest deals we’ve found.

Direct ionic technology – frizz protection and faster drying

1875 watts – Powerful airflow

Ceramic emits far-infrared heat to seal the cuticle

Lightweight

6 heat/ speed options

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!