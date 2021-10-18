Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Earth 3D World Atlas, My Movies 3, iWriter Pro, more

It’s time to kick off another work week with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning saw some notable deals hit on Apple’s official MagSafe Silicone Case and its MagSafe Battery Pack alongside the (Product)RED AirTag Leather Key Ring, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles such as Earth 3D – World Atlas, My Movies 3 Pro – Movie & TV, Eggggg, iWriter Pro, Mybrushes-Sketch, Paint, Design, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Movies 3 Pro – Movie & TV: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Time Recoil: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Tesla Force: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Eggggg: $5 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Brain App: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $10 (Reg. $12)

Mac: Mybrushes-Sketch,Paint,Design: $1 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: NBA 2K22 all-time lows from $40, Dragon Quest XI S $20, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Shadow Hunter: Premium: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Epica Pro – Epic camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 9th Dawn III: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wenjia: $1 (Reg. $2

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17 from $75 (10% off)

More on Earth 3D – World Atlas:

This interactive 3D globe features wonders of the world, political and physical maps, and weather. Discover a lot of fascinating facts and useful information about our planet! Original and colorful graphics, user-friendly interface and accurate information – this is what Earth 3D – World Atlas is all about!

