Today’s best game deals: WarioWare $40, COD Vanguard Ultimate $15 off, more

In today’s best game deals, Daily Steals is now offering the new WarioWare: Get It Together! on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped using code ADSWARIO at checkout. Regularly $50, this is 20% off and the lowest price we have tracked since release. It is now marked down to $47 at Amazon where it has never gone for less. We got our first good look at the latest WarioWare game during Nintendo’s E3 2021 presentation. It features over 200 mini games with both solo and multiplayer action. “From assembling a robot to pulling out a statue’s armpit hair, the WarioWare: Get It Together! game is a comedic, cooperative microgame mashup.” Head below for more including Call of Duty: Vanguard – Ultimate Edition, Red Dead Redemption 2, SpongeBob Battle for Bikini Bottom, Monster Hunter Rise, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Nintendo indie eShop sale from $5
- Happy Nintendo Switch OLED launch day! Where and when to buy
- Nintendo 64 and SEGA games coming to Switch Online + more
- New Nintendo Direct presentation: 40 mins of upcoming Switch titles
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
- Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase 90 mins of new 2021 titles
Today’s best game deals:
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Ultimate Edition pre-order $85 (Reg. $100)
- Using code EMC2AAZA527
- Plus more details here
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- SpongeBob Battle for Bikini Bottom PSN $18 (Reg. $30)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 eShop $18 (Reg. $60)
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- Hob: The Definitive Edition eShop $3 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Hunter Rise $40 (Reg. $50)
- HITMAN 3 PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia: Trilogy PSN $33 (Reg. $60)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PSN $33 (Reg. $100)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night PSN $16.50 (Reg. $55)
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Using code ADSZLDA at checkout
- MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- Persona 5 Royal physical $25 (Reg. $33+)
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition PSN $28 (Reg. $70)
- Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle PSN $20 (Reg. $50)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer Switch $4 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Mania Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic The Hedgehog $6 (Reg. $8)
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Switch $6 (Reg. $8)
- SONIC FORCES Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Party Superstars $49 (Reg. $60)
- Using code ADSMARIO
- Tetris Effect: Connected eShop $30 (Reg. $40)
- Far Cry 6 $49 (Reg. $60)
- Using code ADSFCRY
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Donut County PSN $4 (Reg. $13)
- Celeste PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $34 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
Call of Duty: Vanguard single-player campaign detailed in latest announcement
Microsoft unveils new TMNT and SpongeBob Xbox Series X consoles
HORI releases Yoshi, Mario, and other HORIPAD Mini controllers for Nintendo Switch
PowerA tidily refuels two Xbox Series X|S controllers with new Duo Charging Station
Microsoft just unveiled the new 20th anniversary Xbox controller and headset
Seagate brings solid-state speeds and green LED bars to its new 1TB Xbox Game Drive
New Nyko Smart Clip Plus for DualSense and Series X|S controllers
Sora joins the battle as final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter + more
Amazon’s New World shipwrecks you on Aeternum, now available worldwide
