Today’s best game deals: WarioWare $40, COD Vanguard Ultimate $15 off, more

In today’s best game deals, Daily Steals is now offering the new WarioWare: Get It Together! on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped using code ADSWARIO at checkout. Regularly $50, this is 20% off and the lowest price we have tracked since release. It is now marked down to $47 at Amazon where it has never gone for less. We got our first good look at the latest WarioWare game during Nintendo’s E3 2021 presentation. It features over 200 mini games with both solo and multiplayer action. “From assembling a robot to pulling out a statue’s armpit hair, the WarioWare: Get It Together! game is a comedic, cooperative microgame mashup.” Head below for more including Call of Duty: Vanguard – Ultimate Edition, Red Dead Redemption 2, SpongeBob Battle for Bikini Bottom, Monster Hunter Rise, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, and much more.

