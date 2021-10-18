Today’s best game deals: NBA 2K22 all-time lows from $40, Dragon Quest XI S $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the new NBA 2K22 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. While the Xbox Series S/X and PS5 versions are now marked down to $49.99 shipped. Previous-generation versions typically fetch $60 and the current-generation iterations go for $70, both of which are now at new Amazon all-time lows. Welcome to this year’s edition of NBA 2K with “real NBA and WNBA environments against authentic teams and players.” Players can create their own squad in MyTEAM “with today’s stars and yesterday’s legends,” live out their own pro journey in MyCAREER, or take on a managerial role in MyGM and MyLEAGUE. Learn more in our launch coverage right here. Head below for more including Dragon Quest XI S, Alex Kidd in Miracle World, Fallout 4 GOTY, Doom Slayers Collection, Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, and much more. 

