Today’s best game deals: NBA 2K22 all-time lows from $40, Dragon Quest XI S $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the new NBA 2K22 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. While the Xbox Series S/X and PS5 versions are now marked down to $49.99 shipped. Previous-generation versions typically fetch $60 and the current-generation iterations go for $70, both of which are now at new Amazon all-time lows. Welcome to this year’s edition of NBA 2K with “real NBA and WNBA environments against authentic teams and players.” Players can create their own squad in MyTEAM “with today’s stars and yesterday’s legends,” live out their own pro journey in MyCAREER, or take on a managerial role in MyGM and MyLEAGUE. Learn more in our launch coverage right here. Head below for more including Dragon Quest XI S, Alex Kidd in Miracle World, Fallout 4 GOTY, Doom Slayers Collection, Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
Today’s best game deals:
- Dragon Quest XI S $20 (Reg. $40)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Switch $20 (Reg. $28+)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2 $20 (Reg. $30)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $40 (Reg. $50)
- Using code ADSWARIO
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter Rise $40 (Reg. $50)
- HITMAN 3 PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia: Trilogy PSN $33 (Reg. $60)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PSN $33 (Reg. $100)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night PSN $16.50 (Reg. $55)
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Using code ADSZLDA at checkout
- MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Party Superstars $49 (Reg. $60)
- Using code ADSMARIO
- Tetris Effect: Connected eShop $30 (Reg. $40)
- Far Cry 6 $49 (Reg. $60)
- Using code ADSFCRY
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Donut County PSN $4 (Reg. $13)
- Celeste PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
