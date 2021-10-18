Jackery’s popular Explorer 240Wh Power Station plunges to new low of $160.50 (Reg. $200)

The official Jackery storefront at Amazon is offering its Explorer 240Wh Portable Power Station for $160.65 shipped. With a typical price of $200 these days, today’s offer shaves over $39 off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you want to spend more time outdoors or would simply like to have a backup source of energy during a power outage, Jackery’s popular Explorer 240 is ready to save the day. As its name implies, you have 240Wh of power at your disposal and that can be tapped into using a 110V/200W grounded AC output, two 2.4A USB-A ports, and a 12V DC connection. Not only can it be refueled using a standard wall outlet, but also a car and even solar panels if you decide to grab some at a later date. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Dial spending back a little when opting for the Renogy Phoenix 200 Portable Power Station at under $140. The price reduction does come at a cost however, with a lower 189Wh capacity. That being said, you’ll stand to benefit from two 110V grounded AC outputs, three 2.4A USB-A ports, and one 3A USB-C plug. We spotted this markdown about a week ago, so be sure to check out that coverage to learn more.

Further prepare yourself for outages when you grab Renogy’s solar-powered flashlight at $17. Other deals you may be interested in range from Smith & Wesson’s aluminum tactical pen at $18.50 to the Energizer 1800-lumen LED flashlight for $18. You can also snag First Alert’s fire extinguisher for $15.50 Prime shipped.

Jackery Explorer 240Wh Portable Power Station features:

This entry-level portable power station is equipped with a 240Wh lithium-ion battery pack, weighing only at 6.6 pounds. The solid handle makes it easy to carry around for outdoor adventures such as Tent Camping, Road Trip, Backyard Camping, etc.

1* Pure Sine Wave AC outlet (110V 200W 400W Peak), 2* USB-A ports (5V, 2.4A), and 1* 12V DC car port to charge your road trip essentials such as smartphones, laptops, cameras, fans, lights and so on. Pass-through charging is supported.

