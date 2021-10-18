Microsoft’s latest Xbox headsets hit Amazon all-time lows from $55 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon is now offering the latest-generation Xbox Wireless Headset for $87.90 shipped. Regularly $100, like they still fetch from Microsoft, today’s offer is a rare price drop and a new Amazon all-time low for the best price we can find. Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 devices, they provide a wireless connection to your Xbox consoles with spatial tech including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X. Notable features include auto-mute and voice isolation to “reduce noise interruption” as well as up to 15 hours of battery life via the internal rechargeable battery, and the ability to connect with mobile devices “via Bluetooth for on-the-go music or chat.” Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and head below for a deal on the wired set.

We are also tracking the first discount on the new wired Xbox Stereo Headset at $54.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low and a great alternative to today’s lead deal if you don’t mind being tethered to your rig. You can learn more about this set in our launch coverage right here.

But if those options aren’t going to cut it, dive into our coverage of the best Xbox Series X and S headsets. You’ll find a host of the best third-party options out there across a broad range of price points.

And remember, we are also still tracking an Amazon all-time low on the Series X/S-compatible Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller at $150 shipped. Then go check out the new 20th anniversary Xbox controller and headset.

More on the Xbox Wireless Headset:

Experience high quality audio with a low-latency, 100% wireless connection to your Xbox console, without the need for a dongle or a base station. Supports spatial sound technologies including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X for realism and audio precision that fully surrounds you.

