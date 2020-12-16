After spending some time with quite a few headsets for the new Xbox Series X and S, I wanted to run through what I like, what I don’t like, and which one I reach for most often. There are pros and cons to each headset, so bear in mind that just because I like one over the other doesn’t mean that it’s the best choice for everyone. If you need Bluetooth connectivity, value the utmost in competitive sound clarity, or just want the best sounding headset, these are all things to take into consideration, and I try to highlight those throughout this comparison. So which is the best headset for Xbox Series X and S? Be sure to hit the video below and see all the details.

Best Headset for Xbox Series X | S: The line-up

First, let’s introduce the contenders. From most affordable to most expensive, we’re comparing the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2, Stealth 700 Gen 2, Razer Kaira Pro, Steel Series Arctis 7X and 9X, and the Audeze Penrose X. We do have stand-alone reviews for all of these headsets except for the Razer Kaira Pro, so be sure to check those out for more details on a specific headset.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2- $100

While it might be the cheapest of the bunch at $99.95, there are still a lot of things to like about the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2. Superhuman hearing mode and a flip-up microphone are great, and the overall sound is pretty powerful. After not using the headset for a while, I was impressed when listening to it again. I think this is a great option for those looking for good sound at an affordable price.

Pros

Big sound

Easy to change EQ,

Superhuman hearing

Cheapest in the lineup

Cons:

Feels like the cheapest

Significant clamping force, not as comfortable

Shorter battery life at 15 hours

Unimpressive microphone

Best Headset for Xbox Series X and S: Video

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 – $150

An extra $50 will get you a choice of three different newer headsets, the first of which being the Stealth 700 Gen 2. With the addition of Bluetooth, the Stealth 700 Gen 2 is much more versatile and can be customized via the Bluetooth app. It’s also much more comfortable than the Stealth 600 Gen 2, thanks to those Aerofit Cooling gel-infused ear cushions.

Pros:

More comfortable than Stealth 600 Gen2

Great sound

Bluetooth connectivity

Superhuman hearing

20-hour battery life

Cons:

Unimpressive mic

Need app to adjust EQ

Razer Kaira Pro – $150

The only one that we haven’t done a dedicated review of yet is the Kaira Pro from Razer. Designed for both gaming on the new Series X|S and mobile gaming as well, the Kaira Pro has a dedicated Razer Headset Setup for Xbox app that enables audio and visual customization directly through your Xbox. In the app on the Xbox, you can tweak audio EQ but also tweak the microphone settings — this is the only headset that allows this kind of control.

Pros:

Great connectivity with Bluetooth

Great sound

Also geared at mobile gaming with Xbox Game Pass, Apple Arcade

Can adjust audio and mic EQ with Xbox App

Great mic

RGB

Cons:

Feels cheaper than other $150 headsets

Not as comfortable as other headsets at this price point.

SteelSeries Arctis 7x – $150

The follow up to the Arctis 9x, the 7x takes a lot of the same design and audio features from the more expensive headset and brings it to more platforms with a wireless adapter that can also be enabled to work with a PC, Android device, Playstation, Switch, and more. While it lacks the Bluetooth connectivity of the bigger brother 9x, being able to use the 7x across multiple platforms is a huge bonus.

Pros:

Very comfortable

Good sound

Xbox and USB connectivity makes it versatile

Customizable audio through SteelSeries Engine 3

24-hour battery life

Cons:

No Bluetooth connectivity like other $150 headsets

Have to plug into PC/Mac and use SteelSeries Engine 3 to adjust EQ

SteelSeries Arctis 9x – $200

My favorite from the previous generation, the Arctis 9X is a comfortable headset with a retractable microphone. Many users reported connection issues, and I would occasionally have some glitches as well, though not enough to make me stop using the headset.

Quickly adjustable EQ modes made it easy to dial in the sound for your playstyle, and Bluetooth connectivity makes it possible to listen to music, take calls, or talk on Discord while gaming on the Xbox.

Pros:

Very comfortable

4 quick and easy to EQ modes

Bluetooth 4.1

Cons:

Many users reported connectivity issues with the 9x

Not as versatile as headsets with USB wireless

Audeze Penrose X – $300

The most expensive of the bunch, the $300 Audeze Penrose X brings premium audio to the console with their massive 100mm planar magnetic drivers. And they sound very, very good. But the rest of the experience isn’t quite as premium. The microphone was unimpressive, and the app experience is a little clunky. But the Penrose X also has the most versatility of any of these headsets. It uses a wireless adapter with settings for both Xbox and USB, while also connecting with Bluetooth 5.0. While not advertised, since the Penrose X has a USB mode, it will work on Playstation as well, even though Audeze has a version catered more for the new Playstation 5.

Pros:

Best sound, great for listening to music as well

Most connectivity with dongle

Bluetooth 5.0

Cons:

Clunky app

Unimpressive microphone for the price

Not as comfortable as more affordable headsets















So which is the best headset for Xbox Series X | S?

So which one do I use the most? Well, I’m not a super competitive player. I enjoy crisp and clear sound, but it’s not as important to me as a comfortable headset that is easy to control and has a microphone that sounds good for communicating with my friends. With that in mind, the one that I reach for most often is the SteelSeries Arctis 7x. It sounds great, has a huge battery life, feels like wearing a pair of slippers on your head, and has a rock-solid connection. And at $150, it isn’t the most expensive of the bunch. It is a bummer that adjusting EQ isn’t as easy as it is on the Arctis 9x or even the Stealth 700 Gen 2 with the Bluetooth App, but when you get the sound dialed in to your liking, you can just leave it there and enjoy the comfort of the headset. Making other adjustments like volume and the chat/game mix is also a breeze and makes the Arctis 7X the best headset for Xbox Series X and S for me.

