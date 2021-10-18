Amazon Samsung tablet sale up to 30% off from $130: Tab A, S7/+, and accessories from $35

Amazon is now offering up to 30% off a range of Samsung tablets and accessories. One standout is the 64GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch Android Tablet for $129.99 shipped. Regularly up to $200, this is up to $70 or 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Featuring an 8-inch display and up to 13-hours of battery life, this is a great casual option for everything from web browsing to YouTube and Netflix that also makes for a nice couch tablet for the whole family. It carries 64GB of internal storage space that can be expanded to 512GB with a microSD card alongside an 8MP rear camera, 64GB of memory, and support for Android 10. Head below for more details and additional Samsung tablet deals.

A great way to protect your investment here is with this 2-pack of SuperShieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $10 Prime shipped. This will, at least, provide some peace of mind when it comes to the display getting scratched up.

Just be sure to browse through the rest of the Amazon’s Samsung tablet sale for deals on S7/S7+ models at $130 off as well as official Samsung covers and more starting from $35.

The go head over to our Android deal hub for offers on OnePlus 9 5G with OnePlus Buds Pro as well as all of the latest game and app deals courtesy of Google Play.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A:

MINIMUM BEZEL, MAXIMUM VIEW: Have more room to view your favorite content with a lightweight tablet that’s easy to use around the house or on the go.

BUILT FOR YOUR FAVORITES: An 8-inch display screen immerses you in content, and dual speakers deliver spacious surround sound.

BINGE-READY BATTERY: Browse, watch or shop for up to 13 hours¹ on a full charge. Design CMF-Unibody Aluminum

