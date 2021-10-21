Haven’t picked up AirPods Max yet? At $429, it’s finally time to give them a try (Reg. $549)

Crutchfield is offering Apple’s AirPods Max in Green and Pink for $429 shipped. Down from $549, today’s deal beats the previous all-time low that we’ve tracked by $1 and marks the best price that we’ve ever seen. Apple’s AirPods Max arrive as the company’s flagship headphones ready to deliver Spacial Audio, Dolby Atmos, and more when enjoying your favorite tunes or videos. You’ll find an aluminum frame here that pairs with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to create the most comfortable headphones I’ve ever wore. Plus, with Hey Siri support and 20-hour battery life, AirPods Max are sure a compelling option of high-end audio listening for all. Our hands-on review takes a deeper dive into why these premium headphones are worth the cash. Head below for more.

Save some cash when you pick up the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds which go for $46 at Amazon. While there’s no active noise cancelling, this is a great alternative if you’re on a tighter budget. Just know that you also won’t find other higher-end features here such as Hey Siri, Dolby Atmos support, Spacial Audio, and more.

Don’t forget that we just found a pair of earcup covers made specifically for AirPods Max on sale for under $6.50. These help you leave the included case behind for a sleeker setup while still protecting your headphone’s outer aluminum casing. Also, be sure to check out our headphone and Apple guides for other great ways to save.

More on Apple’s AirPods Max:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

