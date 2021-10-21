Garmin’s Venu GPS smartwatch lasts five days on a single charge at low of $200 (Reg. $275)

Amazon is offering the Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch for $199.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its $275 going rate at Amazon and $300 at Best Buy, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This smartwatch features a 5-day battery life under normal usage and six hours when in GPS and music mode. This lets you go all week generally, while it’ll last most of the day when out hiking. You’ll find support for Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer, and more with the ability to store music offline so you can enjoy tunes even when on a mountain out of cell coverage range. Plus, with the ability to record more than 20 preloaded sports and fitness routines, this is a great way to track weight loss and more. Head below for additional details.

Kick the built-in GPS and Garmin namesake and save some cash when opting for the Wyze Watch. It’s available on Amazon for $38 once you clip the on-page coupon, which is quite budget-friendly all things considered. Want to learn more about Wyze’s wearable? Head on over to our announcement coverage to learn more.

In the market for another type of fitness tracker? To start with, our fitness tracker guide is a must see for other ways you can save. That’s where you’ll find additional details on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4, Amazfit’s T-Rex Pro and GTS 2 smartwatches, plus the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

  • Beautiful, bright amoled display and up to five-day battery life in smartwatch mode; Up to six hours in GPS and music mode
  • The broadest range of all-day health monitoring features keeps track of your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, estimated heart rate and more
  • Easily download songs to your watch, including playlists from Spotify, Amazon music or Deezer (may require a premium subscription With a third-party music provider), and connect with headphones (sold separately) for phone-free listening

