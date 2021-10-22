Woot takes up to $529 off cert. refurb iPhone 11/Pro/Max, more on sale from $100

Through the end of today, Woot has launched its latest iPhone sale with a series of certified refurbished unlocked handsets starting at $170. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. A particular highlight is delivering new all-time lows across the iPhone 11 series starting at $419.99. Down from $699, you’re looking at $279 in savings while beating our previous mention by $20. While carrier deals this year have been awfully enticing for those trading in a phone, today’s discounts make for notable savings for anyone looking to grab an unlocked handset for the first time. Includes a 90-day warranty. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

iPhone 11 may not be the latest from Apple, but it still delivers plenty of value for those who don’t need the all-new devices. Starting with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and going up from there, you’re also looking at other staples across the handsets like Face ID, the A13 Bionic chip, and two or more cameras around back.

You’ll also be able to score iPhone 11 Pro from $560 alongside iPhone 11 Pro Max from $650, with as much as $529 in savings.

Other iPhone deals at Woot:

As we close out the week, you’ll want to head over to our Apple guide for all of the other best deals currently on tap. We’re seeing a collection of weekend-worthy markdowns across various corners of the ecosystem which you’ll want to dive into right here.

iPhone 11 features:

iPhone 11 is the next generation of iPhone, packed with great new capabilities in an incredible design, including new Ultra Wide and Wide cameras for gorgeous videos and photos, the power and ease of use of iOS 14, and A13 Bionic — the fastest chip ever in a smartphone that quickly handles the tasks that matter most to people every day.

