New Fossil Everett Automatic Watch ditches batteries and is $75 off if you’re patient [Deal]

As the smartwatch industry continues to grow, it remains unclear what the future looks like for traditional timepieces. It could be argued that fashion will keep watches alive, and while there is quite a bit of truth in that, we shouldn’t forget about functionalities that smartwatches may never be capable of competing with. The new Fossil Everett Automatic Watch is prime example of this, with a mechanical design that never requires a battery. It also happens to be quite fashionable as well, which could make this timepiece a worthy addition to your wardrobe. Continue reading to learn more.

All-new Fossil Everett Automatic Watch shows batteries the door

The new Fossil Everett Automatic Watch features a stainless steel build, 42mm case, and is compatible with all 18mm Fossil-branded watch bands. This specific model is paired with a band that “becomes part of the case without traditional lugs.” The brand touts that this style was inspired by “the bold integrated cases of the past” and benefits from the company’s “own vintage DNA.”

Thanks to an automatic design, Fossil Everett doesn’t require a battery for power. Instead, simply wearing the watch will provide it with all the necessary energy to keep it going. Additionally, the timepiece also happens to be water resistant in depths of up to 165 feet. Fossil highlights that this allows it to remain functional when swimming or showering. A skeleton dial allows wearers to see how the timepiece works behind the scenes.

Pricing and availability

Officially speaking, the new Fossil Everett Automatic Smoke Stainless Steel Watch is priced at $249. That being said, Amazon has sweetened the pot with a significantly lower cost of $173.31. There is a bit of a catch however, since the Amazon listing shows as temporarily out of stock. There’s no telling if this launch hiccup will be speedily resolved or not, but orders there won’t be charged until it ships, and buyers will be notified once an estimated delivery date is available.

9to5Toys’ Take

Most will agree that the new Fossil Everett Automatic Watch is a nice-looking timepiece. It’s bound to turn some heads and won’t require much (if any) maintenance from its owner, which is what will make it even more desirable for some. The fact that it does not require power of any kind will make it a refreshing alternative to a majority of smartwatches, even hybrid solutions that last for months on a coin-cell battery.

