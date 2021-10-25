Get two prepaid SIMs with 12 months of unlimited talk and text for $190

Most mobile networks make you pay a high price every month for decent service. Not so with Boost Mobile. Right now, you can jump on the Prepaid 12-Month Plan featuring unlimited talk and text plus 2GB of LTE data a month — with two SIMs for just $190 (Reg. $776) at 9to5Toys Specials.

According to industry research, the average American pays around $1,368 a year on cell phone service. That adds up to around $114 just to stay connected with friends and family. What’s more, you usually get tied into a lengthy contract.

With Boost Mobile, you don’t get a monthly bill that makes you wince. Instead, you just pay upfront for the entire year. You can then talk and text as much as you want on any unlocked GSM phone, with 99% nationwide coverage.

Just as importantly, you get LTE data on America’s fastest network. You can even use your phone as a mobile hotspot without any extra charges.

Being a prepaid deal, there is no contract. That also means no hidden cancellation fees, no credit checks, and no roaming fees. When you sign up, Boost Mobile lets you bring along your old number. You can switch at any time, and put your SIMs in any phone.

Order today for $190 to get two Prepaid 12-Month SIMs, with free shipping and a SIM changer tool thrown in. You even get $10 back in store credit.

