Timex, Tommy Hilfiger, more watches now up to 50% off via Amazon with deals from $15.50

Amazon is now offering up to 50% off a large collection of watches from Invicta, Timex, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a great time to score some early gifts or just to ensure you have the right timepieces for your upcoming holiday outfits. You’ll find everything from casual and business-class options to even more fancy evening-ready accent pieces that won’t break the bank with deals starting from just $15.50. Head below for a closer look at all of our top picks.

Amazon watch sale:

Speaking of your fall/winter fit, we are also tracking a notable Levi’s Flash Sale. This is a perfect opportunity to refresh your denim with up to 50% off clearance items and 30% off orders of $100 on everything else. You’ll want to swing by our coverage for all of the details as well as our fashion hub for even more.

More on the Timex Weekender Chronograph 40mm:

Adjustable brown 20 millimeter double-layered genuine leather slip-thru strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference

Blue dial with date window at 4 o’clock; full Arabic numerals; 24-hour military time

30-minute chronograph measures to 1/20th second. With the crown in the “A” position, Push crown to the “D” position. Entire dial will be illuminated. Electroluminescent technology used in Indiglo night-light illuminates entire watch face at night and in low light conditions.

Silver-tone 40 millimeter brass case with mineral glass crystal; Indiglo light-up watch dial; luminous hands



