This solar address sign helps friends find your house at night for $27 (Reg. $36)

JINFAN US (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the LeiDrail Solar Address Sign for $26.99 shipped. Simply use the code X2XQY7T2 at checkout and clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted rate. Down from $36, today’s deal comes within $2 of the previous low that we’ve tracked. If people always miss your home at night due to not being able to see the address, it’s time to change that. This panel has a built-in solar-powered LED light that ensures the included numbers are seen at all times of the day. Six to eight hours in the sun allows it to illuminate for 10 to 12 hours at night, which is quite a long time as normally dusk to dawn is shorter than that. Plus, it’s made to be used outdoors and is waterproof to withstand rain, snow, and more. Head below for additional details.

While it doesn’t necessarily help people find your home at night, this 4-pack of solar courtyard lamps are a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. Perfect for placing on fence posts or around your deck, you’ll find similar function to today’s lead deal like solar power and the ability to mount anywhere without cables. Costing only $4 each, this is a great way to save some cash and light up your yard in the process.

Don’t forget that Blink smart security systems are on sale from $25 with up to 33% in savings available. Ready to keep your home safe day or night, these cameras can see in the dark and function for up to two years on a single set of batteries. If that sounds like something you’d be interested in, be sure to head on over to our previous coverage to learn more.

LeiDrail Solar Address Sign:

LeiDrail solar address light, solar panel can rotate 135°. Large-size solar panels have higher energy conversion efficiency than other solar address light. Just turn “AUTO” mode to switch on the light before first charging, the solar panel will sense changes in the brightness, automatically turn on at night and turn off at dawn.

LeiDrail solar address sign has a modern design and uses backlight technology to distribute light evenly across the panel. We will provide you with durable and waterproof number stickers to DIY your address sign. (The height of the number is 4″)

Illuminate 10-12 hours at night after 6-8 hours full charged by direct sunlight during the day. We use a 1200mAh battery and 8 pcs SMD white LEDs, which can reach 20 lumens. (Lumens are higher than other solar house address lights).

