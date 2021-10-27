Oral-B’s Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush + 3 brush heads now $32 shipped (Reg. up to $75)

Amazon is now offering the Oral-B Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with a 3-pack of Oral-B Cross Action Brush Head Refills for $31.71 shipped. Regularly as much as $75 or more over the last several months at Amazon, this toothbrush without the extra brush heads is on sale for $40 at Target and is now at the lowest price we can find via Amazon. This one also includes all of the most important features like the in-handle timer, pressure sensor, and more. Oral-B says it can “remove up to 300 percentage more plaque along the gum line than a regular manual toothbrush.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Target customers. More details below.
For something even more affordable, consider the Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush at $25 Prime shipped. This one won’t include the extra brush heads like today’s lead deal, but it will save you some cash on a model with a more or less identical feature set as today’s Oral-B offer.
More on the Oral-B Pro 1000 Power Electric Toothbrush:
- The professionally inspired design of the CrossAction brush head surrounds each tooth with bristles angled at 16 degrees
- 3D cleaning action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up and remove up to 300% more plaque along the gumline vs. a regular manual toothbrush
- The pressure sensor stops the pulsation movement if you brush too hard and there is 1 mode, plus an in-handle timer to help you brush for a dentist-recommended 2 minutes
