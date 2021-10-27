Oral-B’s Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush + 3 brush heads now $32 shipped (Reg. up to $75)

Amazon is now offering the Oral-B Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with a 3-pack of Oral-B Cross Action Brush Head Refills for $31.71 shipped. Regularly as much as $75 or more over the last several months at Amazon, this toothbrush without the extra brush heads is on sale for $40 at Target and is now at the lowest price we can find via Amazon. This one also includes all of the most important features like the in-handle timer, pressure sensor, and more. Oral-B says it can “remove up to 300 percentage more plaque along the gum line than a regular manual toothbrush.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Target customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, consider the Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush at $25 Prime shipped. This one won’t include the extra brush heads like today’s lead deal, but it will save you some cash on a model with a more or less identical feature set as today’s Oral-B offer.

Once your new oral care routine is shored up, it’s time to consider some new wardrobe pieces for the fall/winter and Fossil’s Holiday Head Start Event is a great place to start. You’ll find up to 30% off the brand’s best-selling watches with a wide-range of models to choose from in both men and women’s styles. Many of which have been neatly collected for you right here.

More on the Oral-B Pro 1000 Power Electric Toothbrush:

The professionally inspired design of the CrossAction brush head surrounds each tooth with bristles angled at 16 degrees

3D cleaning action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up and remove up to 300% more plaque along the gumline vs. a regular manual toothbrush

The pressure sensor stops the pulsation movement if you brush too hard and there is 1 mode, plus an in-handle timer to help you brush for a dentist-recommended 2 minutes

