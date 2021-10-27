Fossil’s Holiday Head Start Event takes 30% off best-selling watches

The Fossil Holiday Head Start takes 30% off watches when you apply promo code HEADSTART at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Elevate your look or surprise a loved one this holiday season with the men’s Grant Chronograph Brown Leather Watch. Originally this watch was priced at $129, however during the sale you can find it at $90. This watch is available in an array of color options and it can easily be dressed up or down. It’s also a style that you will gravitate to for years to come due to its timeless appearance. It comes in a nice case for gifting and it’s rated 4.6/5 stars from Fossil customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Fossil or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Bronson Chronograph Black Stainless Steel Watch $118 (Orig. $169)
- Grant Chronograph Brown Leather Watch $90 (Orig. $129)
- Minimalist Solar-Powered Brown Leather Watch $97 (Orig. $139)
- Copeland Three-Hand Brown Leather Watch $83 (Orig. $119)
- Minimalist Three-Hand Medium Brown Watch $97 (Orig. $139)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Jacqueline Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Mesh Watch $111 (Orig. $159)
- Stella Sport Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch $111 (Orig. $159)
- Carlie Mini Three-Hand Purple Leather Watch $62 (Orig. $89)
- Gabby Three-Hand Date Watch $90 (Orig. $129)
- Riley Multifunction Stainless Steel Watch $83 (Orig. $119)
- …and even more deals…
