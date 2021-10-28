Pick up Lenovo’s new Tab P11 Plus 128GB at its first discount of $73 off (Reg. $280)

Lenovo is currently offering its new Tab P11 Plus Andoird Tablet 128GB for $207 shipped when you apply code PREMIUMTABS at checkout. Down from a $280 list price, and currently going for $269 on Amazon, you can save up to 23% today, marking the first discount we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. As one of the latest in the Tab lineup, Lenovo’s Tab P11 Plus arrives with an 11-inch 2K IPS touchscreen, backed by an octa-core 2.0GHz processor. Perfect for enjoying some hi-def streaming, content, games, and more, the Tap P11 Plus also features a 13MP camera array, four Dolby Atmos speakers, and all-day battery life. Rated 4.6/5 stars and backed by a 1-year warranty. Head below for more.

Looking for something a little more affordable? Check out Lenovo’s Tab M10 Plus for $155. These feature a slightly smaller 10.3-inch FHD display, but still plack plenty of media-centric features with dual Dolby Atmos speakers and a 2.3GHz octa-core processor in tow. They’re great for young ones too, with built-in parental settings and eye-care features.

Of course, in terms of function and style, it gets tough to beat Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro at $200 off. Sporting a full terabyte of storage, the new iPad Pro boasts all-around “next-level performance” thanks to that M1 SoC, with a ProMotion display, P3 wide color gamut, Wi-Fi 6, and a LiDAR scanner rounding out the feature set here.

Lenovo’s Tab P11 Plus features:

Your viewing experience is second to none with the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus, thanks to stunning 2K resolution on its 11″ TDDI IPS display. Narrow bezels on all four sides give it an excellent screen-to-display ratio, and it’s certified to stream Netflix in HD. You can even watch in the sun, thanks to the LCD screen’s 400 nits of brightness. Enjoy the sounds of your favorite songs, stories, and shows even more, with Dolby Atmos® over four speakers. You’ll feel like you are in the middle of a scene or concert hall. Listen to moving audio that flows above and around you for an immersive experience.

