Shark’s Self-Empty IQ Robot Vac sees $281 price drop at Amazon + uprights/mops from $49

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 47% off Shark robotic and upright stick vacuums. You can score the Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base for $318.99 shipped. Regularly $600, this is a massive $281 or 47% in savings, the lowest we have tracked directly on Amazon, and the best price we can find. Alongside all of the usual smart functionality, including voice command support, full home mapping, neat row-by-row cleaning, and auto-return charging, this model will empty itself for a month before you even need to look at it. A wonderful holiday cleaning companion, it also sports a self-cleaning brushroll so the pet hair won’t get tangled up in there as easily. Rated 4+ stars from over 850 Best Buy customers. More Shark vacuum deals below.

More Shark vac/mop deals:

Once you have browsed through all of today’s Gold Box Amazon Shark vacuum deals, check out the new eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid robot vacuum. This is the latest autonomous cleaning solution from Anker’s eufy brand with advanced LiDAR mapping features alongside built-in mopping, and much more. You can get an even closer look in our launch coverage right here.

More on the Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum:

FORGET ABOUT VACUUMING FOR UP TO A MONTH: A bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

POWERFUL SUCTION: Deep-cleaning power to take on large debris, small debris, and pet hair on carpets & floors. Filter type: Non-washable filter

NO HAIR WRAP: Self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair and long hair as it cleans – no more hair wrap.

PHONE OR VOICE COMMAND: Schedule whole-home cleanings or target specific rooms or areas to clean right now with the SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!