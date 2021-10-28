Snatch up the nostalgic Timex T80 x PAC-MAN Watch at an all-time low of $39.50 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Timex T80 x PAC-MAN Watch for $39.50 shipped. Matched at Timex. With a typical price of $79, today’s deal shaves 50% off and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $8. Want to add a standout timepiece to your wardrobe? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with this special edition PAC-MAN-branded offering. Last year Timex married “the popularity of the arcade game with the retro popularity of the T80 digital design.” The result is an unusual and extraordinary watch that is bound to turn some heads. This should ring especially true for anyone that’s spent a countless number of hours playing PAC-MAN. Learn more in our release coverage.

If you love retro video games, a great way to celebrate today’s savings could be with this miniature Pole Position arcade at under $20 Prime shipped. With it you will be able to enjoy the classic title while also outfitting your office or game room with a standout piece of gear. It measures just 3.75 by 1.75 by 1.75 inches, wields a 1.5-inch screen, and is fully playable.

Once finished here, be sure to also have a look at yesterday’s coverage of the Fossil’s Holiday Head Start Event. There we highlight markdowns that slash up to 30% off best-selling watches. You can find a whole lot more fashion-related deals in our dedicated guide.

Timex T80 x PAC-MAN Watch features:

Adjustable silver-tone 18mm stainless steel bracelet fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference

24-hour chronograph with lap & split times; month, day & date calendar; 24-hour military time mode

Alarm chimes with PAC-MAN melody; top-ring, caseback & clasp feature iconic PAC-MAN artwork

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!