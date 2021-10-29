Giant collection of top-tier iOS games now on sale for Halloween weekend

It’s now time for all of the best Halloween iOS game deals. Every year around this time we see the App Store explode with notable price drops in celebration of the spookiest holiday of the year, and 2021 is no exception. This year, we are tracking a host of offers on top-tier titles to load your mobile gaming library up including everything from FTL and Pascal’s Wager to Lovecraft’s Untold Stories and Kingdom Rush titles. Head below for a closer look at all of the best Halloween iOS game deals.

Best Halloween iOS game deals

Welcome to our roundup of the best Halloween iOS game deals — a handy list of the best apps on sale for this weekend in one convenient place. While you might have seen some of these apps featured in our daily roundups over the last week or so, there’s bound to be some that you or folks you know missed out on. Now’s your chance to browse through all of the most notable iOS game deals on tap of All Hallows’ Eve 2021. There’s no telling when these titles might jump back up in price so be sure to dive in now while you still can:

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: FTL: Faster Than Light: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hardboiled: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Maker : Dark Lord: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rebel Inc.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Undead Horde: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Million Onion Hotel: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hexologic: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Niffelheim: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow iC: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Canterville Ghost: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Room Three: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Room Two: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Room: Old Sins: $3 (Reg. $5)

You’ll also want to check out some of the other big-time Halloween sales on tap this year. Those include deep deals on accessories from Belkin and Anker, huge deals on footwear from Sperry, and loads of scary movies on iTunes. You can browse through all of our now live Halloween sales right here and head over to our apps hub for additional software discounts.

