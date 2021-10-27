Belkin’s Halloween sale takes extra $15 off MagSafe chargers, Find My earbuds, more

Belkin is getting in the Halloween spirit by launching a new sale today that’s taking $15 off orders over $80. Covering just about all of its iPhone accessories, chargers, earbuds, and speakers, you’ll find free shipping across the board. Just apply code HALLOWEEN21 at checkout to lock-in the savings. A standout is the Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Charging Stand, which drops to $84.99. Down from $100, you’re looking at $15 in savings and the second-best price to date. Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel your iPhone 12 series handset alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds. Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then be sure to head below for more.

While you’ll find nearly all of Belkin’s smartphone accessories included in the Halloween sale, you will need to make sure you’re padding the cart to $80 or more in order to knock off the savings. Here are some of our favorites to bundle and save.

SoundForm Freedom Find My Earbuds: $105 (Reg. $150)

(Reg. $150) Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger 10K: $60

Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 2.5K: $40

Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand 7.5W: $35

Magnetic Fitness Phone Mount: $35

If you’re looking for some additional ways to outfit your everyday carry, our smartphone accessories guide is packed with discounts so far this week. Today’s roundup includes additional MagSafe gear for your iPhone 13 to go alongside other chargers and more from $9.

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone and AirPods at the same time with this MagSafe 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. You get the most effortless charging experience yet with MagSafe technology and up to 15-watt fast wireless charging. Leveraging MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 series device on the charging stand for a secure connection in portrait or landscape mode.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!