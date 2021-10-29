Apple’s annual $10 or less Halloween movie sale is live through the weekend

Halloween is just a few days away and Apple is rolling out a fresh collection of discounts so you can make the most of your spooky holiday weekend. Down to $10 or less, you’re looking at a series of must-watch flicks ranging from classic horror titles and more recent thrillers of American Psycho, Signs, A Quiet Place, and The Ring to light-hearted alternatives like Shaun of the Dead and Zombieland. So it’s safe to say there’s something for everyone, with everything becoming a permanent part of your collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple kickstarts your Halloween weekend movie night

The weekend is here and Apple’s latest collection of discounted flicks gives you some notable price cuts to take movie night up a notch. Everything is on sale for $10 or less, down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags and matching some of the lowest offers we’ve seen to date. Here are all of our top picks.

