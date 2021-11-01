Smartphone Accessories: Spigen 27W USB-C GaN Charger $14 (Save 30%), more

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering the new Spigen 27W USB-C GaN Charger for $13.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, you’re looking at 30% in savings alongside a match of the all-time low set once before. With the latest handsets from not only Apple, but Samsung and the like all opting to ditch chargers from the packaging, this 27W offering from Spigen is a must-have. Its compact design is powered by GaN technology and sports a single USB-C port for topping off your gear. Though there’s no foldable plug, this charger will still rest in the palm of your hand for easily throwing into an everyday carry. Head below for more.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

27W Output via USB-C PD and 25W PPS provides the fastest charging speed for iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini, 13, Galaxy S21, S20, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Note 20 and more. For Multi-device users, it fast charges your tablet including iPad Air, Galaxy Tab series. Due to the 3D PCB Technology the charger becomes 36% smaller than 20W stock charger. It saves spaces and doesn’t interrupt other chargers plugged in the power strip or wall outlet. Power Quality Technology minimize the ripple noise while charging. It provides stable power and prevents the damage to your device while charging. Take the fastest way to 100%: 27W Output enables the fastest charging for iPhone 13 / 13 Mini / 13 Pro / 13 Pro Max

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!