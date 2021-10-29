OtterBox’s Samsung Symmetry Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G case sees 50% discount to $25

Amazon is currently offering the OtterBox Symmetry Series Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G case for $25.05 shipped. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at 50% in savings alongside the second-best price to date that comes within cents of the all-time low set only once before. Providing your Galaxy S21 Ultra with some added protection in a slim package, OtterBox’s Symmetry case delivers the brand’s signature rugged design. Alongside being able to fend off drops, scratches, and screen damage with a raised lip around the front, there’s also an antimicrobial coating for some added peace of mind. Head below for more.

A great alternative to the more rugged form-factor offered by the OtterBox case above would be going with the Spigen Liquid Air Armor cover at $14. This offering arrives with a more sleek design that still brings some protection into the mix. Though the most unique aspect of this case is its eye-catching textured exterior on the back that provides some extra grip.

Over in our smartphone accessories guide, you’ll find a collection of other ways to outfit your handset with some new gear. Though all of the markdowns in Anker’s Halloween weekend sale are certainly worth a look, as you’ll find everything from power banks to USB-C chargers and more from $10.

OtterBox Symmetry Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G case features:

You don’t have to choose between a protective case and a stylish one. Symmetry Series is the slim and protective case that shows off your style. All of your phone’s buttons, features and functions work flawlessly. Additionally, a silver-based antimicrobial additive is integrated into the case that helps inhibit microbial growth and defends the case exterior against many common bacteria. And, Symmetry Series is easy to remove and install. Which is great because with all of the colors, you need more than just one.

