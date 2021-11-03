Dick’s Sporting Goods Holiday Gift Guide tackles your shopping list: Adidas, North Face, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods Holiday Gift Guide is here to help you tackle your shopping list. This gift guide features an array of styles for the active ones on your list. Inside you will find apparel, footwear, outerwear, and much more from the top brands this year including Nike, Adidas, The North Face, and more. There are a lot of stocking stuffer ideas as well as budget-friendly guides from under $25. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Dick’s Sporting Goods Holiday Gift Guide.

If you have a person on your list that loves to work out or run and is fashionable, the Adidas Men’s Ultraboost 4.0 DNA Shoes are a standout from this sale. Dick’s Sporting Goods says, “boost comfort and a Primeknit upper for that breathable feel, you can’t miss in these running shoes.” You can choose from an array of fun color options, and prices start at $130.

Another apparel piece that’s a best-seller for Dick’s Sporting Goods this year is the Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Pullover that’s currently priced from $81. This pullover is great for outdoor activities and is available in an array of fun color options and pairs nicely with jeans, khaki pants, joggers, and more. This one is available in both men’s and women’s styles.

Outerwear Gift Ideas

The North Face brand is always a good idea for holiday gifting. One of the top styles for men this year is the North Face McMurdo Parka Jacket. This fashionable jacket is available in four color options and features a faux fur hood. The 600 fill recycled waterfowl down will keep you warm, while the waterproof shell will keep you dry during winter sports. The jacket is priced at $350 and would make a really nice gift for the holiday season.

Holiday Stocking Stuffers

A YETO Tumbler is a top-selling item at Dick’s Sporting Goods and would be an awesome gift idea for anyone. The 20-oz. Rambler Tumbler with a MagSlider Lid is priced at $30, comes in tons of color options, and has over 29,000 positive reviews. It’s rated 4.7/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers.

Finally, you will want to check out the Columbia Holiday Gift Guide that has best-selling outerwear, slippers, more from just $7.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!