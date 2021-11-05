Mega Man-themed HORI Split Pad Pro arrives alongside Headset Pro with Switch chat support

Last year, we reviewed HORI Split Pad Pro. Back then, we dubbed it as “a portable Nintendo Switch Pro Controller,” an opinion that I still think holds true. Since its initial release, Split Pad Pro has received several coats of paint and even a Monster Hunter edition. While all of those look great, a new Mega Man-themed offering has arrived, and it may very well be the best-looking iteration yet. The HORI Nintendo Switch Gaming Headset Pro has also been unveiled. Continue reading to learn more.

HORI Split Pad Pro – Mega Man Edition

Outside of Mega Man styling, the HORI’s latest Split Pad Pro is identical to all of its predecessors. This isn’t a bad thing either, since it delivers full-size joysticks, buttons, triggers, and more. There are even additional triggers that are user-assignable so you can shake up the way you play.

Best of all, it doesn’t matter if you are using an original Switch or have gotten your hands on Nintendo’s new OLED model, HORI Split Pad Pro will work with either. This is true for not only the new Mega Man-themed iteration, but all other versions of Split Pad Pro, as well. Pre-orders are already open for the latest HORI Split Pad Pro, and pricing is locked at $59.99. Shipments are slated to go out as soon as December 17.

HORI Gaming Headset Pro

Next up we have HORI Gaming Headset Pro. This Nintendo Switch headset sets itself apart from many others with a splitter/mixer adapter that enables voice chat using Nintendo Switch Online app. This will be welcomed by many since most would agree that Nintendo’s default chat implementation is less than ideal.

The headset is outfitted with a pair of 40mm neodymium drivers. In addition to a 4.9-foot cord, HORI has gone above and beyond by also including an 8.2-foot extension cable. The microphone is detachable and there are integrated controls for volume, mute, and more. HORI Gaming Headset Pro is now available for pre-order and is priced at $49.99. As with the new Split Pad Pro, the official release date is planned for December 17.

9to5Toys’ Take

No matter how you slice it, HORI has certainly been on a roll lately with all sorts of new product releases. From HORIPAD Mini controllers to the PlayStation 5-ready Gaming Neckset, it has become abundantly clear that the company is not afraid to try new things. While the jury is still out on Gaming Headset Pro, the new HORI Split Pad Pro is bound to be great as long as the underlying formula remains the same.

