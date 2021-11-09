Logitech Slim Folio Keyboard Case for latest 10.2-inch iPad hits $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Slim Folio Keyboard Case for latest 10.2-inch iPad at $79.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside a match of the second-best price to date. Today’s offer also comes within $4 of the all-time low set once before. Logitech’s Slim Folio Keyboard upgrades the typing experience of Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPads with a wrap-around design that protects your machine while not in use. Alongside an integreated holder for an Apple Pencil (on sale right here), you’re also looking at 4-year battery off the replaceable coin cell battery on top of Bluetooth connectivity and three adjustable viewing angles.

While the folio form-factor on the lead deal is going to be hard to beat for an iPad tagging along to the classroom or any other workstations away from home, those who want a dedicated device can save some extra cash. To that end, the new Logitech Keys-To-Go is a great option to consider with a slim design and super-light build that is about as ideal as it gets for throwing in your backpack or just using around the house. Its $70 price tag also makes for a more affordable alternative, too.

If you’re looking for a more unique accessory that’s well-equipped for handling typing in the main workstation as well as with an iPad, today saw Logitech launch its all-new Pop Keyboard. Living up to a name with a pop art-inspired design that comes in one of three eye-catching colorways, you’re looking at a unique typewriter-inspired design alongside dedicated emoji buttons and more.

Logitech Slim Folio Keyboard Case features:

Turn your iPad into a laptop in one click Well-spaced keys and iOS shortcuts make typing fast and comfortable Slim Folio locks your iPad at an optimal angle for typing and holds firm on any surface from a desk to your lap Slim design fits perfectly and protects iPad from bumps scratches and spills without weighing you down Easy setup a reliable Bluetooth low energy wireless connection and long lasting battery life make the Slim Folio an indispensable tool for iPad.

