EGO’s 56V self-propelled electric mower with headlights now $150 or more off at Lowe’s

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the EGO POWER+ 56V 20-inch Brushless Self-propelled Electric Lawn Mower for $549 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $521.55. Down from $699, you’re saving at least $150 here and today’s deal marks one of the biggest price drops that we’ve tracked for a setup like this. Delivering a 20-inch wide cutting deck, this self-propelled lawn mower “delivers the torque of gas” all from its brushless electric motor. The 7.5Ah battery allows you to cut for up to 60 minutes at a time. Plus, there are built-in headlights available if you end up doing yard chores after the sun goes down. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can head below for additional details.

Further bolster your electric lawn cutting ability with the Greenworks 14.5A 18-inch Corded Electric Chainsaw. It’s available for $69.50, making it a great buy with some of your savings from today’s lead deal. While it’s not battery-powered, all you’ll need is an extension cord to start using this chainsaw. It even features an 18-inch bar and chain, letting you tackle any task that you come across.

Our daily Green Deals roundup is well worth checking out after picking up a new mower. There, you’ll find daily roundups of the best energy-saving gear around. Today, we found a 20V electric blower priced at $68 from its normal $85 going rate. After that, be sure to check out our Green Deals guide for other great ways to save.

More on the EGO POWER+ 56V Electric Mower:

The EGO POWER+ 20″ Self-Propelled Mower delivers the torque of gas. No other cordless mower matches or surpasses the power of gas mowers, making the EGO POWER+ Mowers a true gas replacement lawn mower. A 20″ steel deck, a 60-minute run time, a brushless motor and a variable-speed, self-propelled system are just a few of the features that make this mower incredible. The EGO Power+ 56-Volt battery uses industry-leading ARC Lithium technology to deliver Power Beyond Belief. All EGO ARC Lithium batteries are compatible with all EGO POWER+ products.

