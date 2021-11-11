Spigen’s CYRILL eco-friendly vegan leather AirTag holders hit all-time lows from $12

The official CYRILL Amazon storefront is now offering its Basic Leather Stone AirTag holder for $11.89 with free shipping for Prime members. Regularly $20 direct and typically fetching closer to $17 on Amazon, this is a new all-time low there and the best price we can find. This is also below the $16 release pricing found in our launch coverage. CYRILL — we also featured the Spigen sister brand’s iPhone 13 case lineup and went hands-on with it last month — has employed eco-friendly vegan leather to wrap your Apple item tracker in a scratch, water, and dust-resistant case. It includes a key ring and snap closure to safely protect your AirTag while securely affixing it to your EDC and more. Learn more right here and head below for more CYRILL AirTag accessory deals.

The CYRILL Amazon store is also offering a 4-pack of its black Basic Leather AirTag holders for $25.89 shipped. Also regularly $20 a pop direct, the 4-pack typically sells for $37 at Amazon and is now at a new all-time low there. The specs are identical here outside the black colorways and gold hardware.

Alongside the first notable price drop on Raptic’s metal combination lock carabiner AirTag case, we also still have a new all-time low ready and waiting on Apple’s first-party Loop solution as well. Now starting from $23 Prime shipped, you’ll find all of the details on this deal in our previous coverage alongside our master list of the best AirTag accessories out there. If there are any AirTag users or recipients on your list this year, these cases are a wonderful add-on gift or stocking stuffer.

More on the CYRILL Basic Leather Stone AirTag holder:

Eco-friendly vegan leather case that is scratch, water, and dust resistant

Secure button clasp for easy application and full protection of device

Includes a carabiner to attach to your personal belongings: key rings, bag, purse, belt, pet collars, and other items you want to track

Slim fit and stylish design allows you to take it anywhere without adding bulk

AirTag case compatible with Air Tag (2021) [Case Only]

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!