New CYRILL iPhone 13 case launch deals start from $14: Floral designs, camera rings, more

It’s now time for the CYRILL iPhone 13 cases. After taking a look at the new Spigen collection, as well as the brand’s new MagSafe power bank, we are now ready to detail its sister brand’s new lineup. Featuring pretty designs, shock-absorbent camera rings, fingerprint resistance, and even crossbody straps, CYRILL provides iPhone 13 users with another set of high-quality case options at affordable price tags. Speaking of which, many of the new models now carry 10% coupons over at Amazon and you’ll find all of the details down below.
New CYRILL iPhone 13 cases
CYRILL is a Spigen sister brand featuring everything from clean, minimalist options from $15 alongside feminine designs, floral paint jobs, and more. While not the most affordable options out there, with 10% coupons in tow these cases are inexpensive enough to flip out once a week or more, if not just to use as a tie-over for something even more luxurious down the road.
Either way, the CYRILL cases, much like the brand’s AirTag keychains we covered previously, are now available for purchase starting from $15 Prime shipped and everything is detailed below. You can browse through the entire lineup on Amazon right here.
CYRILL Cecile $17 (Reg. $19)
Brighten your daily look with a cute floral design case while still keeping your device color visible. The clear case has a strap hole for charm accessories and a smooth surface for pop-sockets and phone rings…Bumpers and frosted camera border ring are made of a flexible TPU material that lifts the camera lens off flat surfaces.
CYRILL Color Brick $15 (Reg. $17)
Available in various trendy colors, this case is made of a flexible TPU material with a smooth matte finish to keep your case easy to clean and resistant to fingerprints, dust, water, and scratches…The camera ring which displays an eye-catching complementary color is made of a sturdy PC material to protect your camera lens from unexpected drops.
CYRILL Leather Brick $19
4-layer protection provides maximized protection and consists of a soft microfiber inner lining, sturdy PC back, TPU bumpers, and synthetic leather…The synthetic leather layer provides a luxurious look and protection from fingerprints, oil stains, scratches, and dust.
CYRILL Classic Charm $23.50 (Reg. $26)
4-layer protection consists of a soft microfiber inner lining, sturdy PC back, TPU bumpers, and synthetic leather that has a smooth, matte finish… Stress less about dropping your phone with Classic Charm’s synthetic leather strap that is sturdy, adjustable, and detachable. Two ways to wear: as a crossbody or as a wrist strap.
