FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

CYRILL’s new water-resistant clear and glitter AirTag cases now down at $16 Prime shipped

-
NewsCYRILL
Reg. $20 $16

We took a brief look at the basic leather options as Spigen’s initial offerings surfaced, but today we are diving into the new CYRILL clear and glitter AirTag cases. CYRILL — self described as Spigen’s more feminine sister brand — offers the aforementioned basic leather cover for Apple’s item trackers as well as the newer Shine lineup with crystal clear and adorable glittery designs. Regularly listed at $20 direct, we’re also tracking an early discount on them as well. Head below for all of the details. 

CYRILL clear and glitter AirTag cases

The CYRILL clear and glitter AirTag cases come in three colorways/designs: Crystal Clear, Clear Glitter, and Rose Glitter. Each feature some light, translucent branding and a nice carabiner-style key ring so you can affix them to just about anything. 

They are made to wrap the AirTag quite snugly with a TPU construction that provides “easy application, protection, and scratch-resistance to keep your device secure.” It is essentially like a flexible, rubbery material you can sort of just bend around the AirTag to get it in and out. This TPU is also water resistant, so “don’t worry if you splash water on it, drop it in a puddle, or even swim with it,” according to CYRILL. 

The clear and glitter AirTag cases completely cover the back of the AirTag for additional protection while leaving the front’s mirror-like finish exposed. But there is a nice lip in place along the front to keep things clean and help reduce the chances of scratching. 

The new CYRILL clear and glitter AirTag cases carry a $19.99 MSRP and are currently listed for as much direct. However, all three colorways can be had for $15.99 Prime shipped each at Amazon right now. 

Be sure to check out the elago AirTag cases we recently featured as well as our growing lineup of the best AirTag accessories out there, and the rest of our AirTag coverage below:

More on the CYRILL Shine AirTag Cases:

  • Beautifully simple
  • Fully covered back and raised lip keeps your AirTag clean and scratch free
  • Easy clip on carabiner included to let you hang your AirTag anywhere
  • Like AirTag, our TPU case is water resistant! So don’t worry if you splash water on it, drop it in a puddle, or even swim with it
  • Made for Apple AirTag (2021)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

CYRILL

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Sperry’s Back to School Guide has you starting of...
Ubiquiti prepares upcoming UniFi Dream Machine Pro SE w...
Quick swap mags for your Xbox controller: Otterbox Powe...
Want shirtless Jeff Goldblum on your feet? Reebok Juras...
LEGO Nintendo Peach’s Castle in the works for fall re...
Apex Legends Emergence launches August 3 with new legen...
Banana Republic debuts stylish new luggage line from Pa...
Review: Klipsch’s new Cinema 1200 Sound Bar bring...
Show More Comments

Related

Spigen’s new AirFit card case neatly stores AirTags in your wallet for $18 Prime shipped

Learn More

New Ringke hard-shell AirTag cases with twist lock mechanism start from under $4 each

From $4 Learn More
Reg. $12+

elago’s AirTag keychain cases feature food grade silicone, now starting at $9

From $9 Learn More
Save 80%

Save up to 80% on ESR AirTags case bundles: Leather, silicone, adhesive, more from $4

From $4 Learn More

Tested: Nomad’s new AirTag Leather Loop sport a unique, yet premium Horween design

Buy now Learn More
40% off

New Casely vegan leather AirTag keychains come with dual ring clips, now up to 40% off

From $12 Learn More

CASETiFY debuts new lineup of customizable AirTags cases

Learn More
$30 off

Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 gaming headset sees rare cut to new all-time low at $100 (Save $30)

$100 Learn More