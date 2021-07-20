CYRILL’s new water-resistant clear and glitter AirTag cases now down at $16 Prime shipped

We took a brief look at the basic leather options as Spigen’s initial offerings surfaced, but today we are diving into the new CYRILL clear and glitter AirTag cases. CYRILL — self described as Spigen’s more feminine sister brand — offers the aforementioned basic leather cover for Apple’s item trackers as well as the newer Shine lineup with crystal clear and adorable glittery designs. Regularly listed at $20 direct, we’re also tracking an early discount on them as well. Head below for all of the details.

CYRILL clear and glitter AirTag cases

The CYRILL clear and glitter AirTag cases come in three colorways/designs: Crystal Clear, Clear Glitter, and Rose Glitter. Each feature some light, translucent branding and a nice carabiner-style key ring so you can affix them to just about anything.

They are made to wrap the AirTag quite snugly with a TPU construction that provides “easy application, protection, and scratch-resistance to keep your device secure.” It is essentially like a flexible, rubbery material you can sort of just bend around the AirTag to get it in and out. This TPU is also water resistant, so “don’t worry if you splash water on it, drop it in a puddle, or even swim with it,” according to CYRILL.

The clear and glitter AirTag cases completely cover the back of the AirTag for additional protection while leaving the front’s mirror-like finish exposed. But there is a nice lip in place along the front to keep things clean and help reduce the chances of scratching.

The new CYRILL clear and glitter AirTag cases carry a $19.99 MSRP and are currently listed for as much direct. However, all three colorways can be had for $15.99 Prime shipped each at Amazon right now.

Be sure to check out the elago AirTag cases we recently featured as well as our growing lineup of the best AirTag accessories out there, and the rest of our AirTag coverage below:

More on the CYRILL Shine AirTag Cases:

Beautifully simple

Fully covered back and raised lip keeps your AirTag clean and scratch free

Easy clip on carabiner included to let you hang your AirTag anywhere

Like AirTag, our TPU case is water resistant! So don’t worry if you splash water on it, drop it in a puddle, or even swim with it

Made for Apple AirTag (2021)

