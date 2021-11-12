Stylishly show off your favorite gear with two Amazon floating shelves at $9.50 (Save 38%)

Amazon is offering two of its Amazon Basics Floating 24-inch Cube Shelves for $9.32 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. This listing just dropped from $20 and has sold for that amount or higher over the last couple of months. Leading up to that these were routinely selling for between $11 and $15. If we balance things out and use $15 for comparison, this deal takes 38% off and comes within $0.37 of the lowest price we have tracked. Easily add some mid-century modern shelving to your office, bedroom, or entirely different space with this pair of Amazon-made units. You’ll score two floating wall shelves that are perfect for uplifting and showcasing some of your favorite pieces. Amazon touts that these are easy to install and come with invisible mounting brackets for a seamless appearance.

You could opt to spend a bit less if you’re primarily after a way to uplift a couple of game controllers. Two of VIVO’s Wall Mount Holders are priced at $8 Prime shipped and can both hold up to 2.2 pounds of weight each. The necessary mounting hardware is included with your purchase, ensuring you can be up and running in a matter of minutes.

Keep the ball rolling when you also cash in on this modern coffee table at $40 shipped. For comparison, it usually sells for $80 and our research shows that it has never fallen below $77. With 50% in savings up for grabs, this is a great time to strike. Drop by our home goods guide to find even more markdowns.

Amazon Basics Floating 24-inch Cube Shelves features:

Set of 2 floating cube wall shelves

Provides additional display or storage space for photos, keepsakes, electronics, and more

Durable, sturdy wood construction with a classic design

